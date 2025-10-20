Marketed by Taylor Wimpey.placeholder image
I took a virtual tour of this brand new 4-bed jewel of a Sunderland home with its own work study area

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 20th Oct 2025, 15:00 BST

A brand new Sunderland home which is designed for modern day living - and has its own work study area - has just gone on the market.

The 4-bed gem is on the Burdon Manor site and is for sale for £299,995 with Taylor Wimpey.

Its Rightmove listing says: “The large hallway welcomes you home and lets you see right to the back of the home and onto the rear garden. The living room is at the front of the house and is the perfect hub for family to gather for a cosy night in.

“The open plan kitchen/diner is great for socialising with its breakfast bar separating the cooking space and the dining area and double doors to the rear garden. This home offers flexibility by having a study area between the kitchen and the living room, allowing to separate work life from home life.”

Take a closer look.

Buttonwood Road, Ryhope

Buttonwood Road, Ryhope

Buttonwood Road, Ryhope

Buttonwood Road, Ryhope

