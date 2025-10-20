The 4-bed gem is on the Burdon Manor site and is for sale for £299,995 with Taylor Wimpey.

Its Rightmove listing says: “The large hallway welcomes you home and lets you see right to the back of the home and onto the rear garden. The living room is at the front of the house and is the perfect hub for family to gather for a cosy night in.

“The open plan kitchen/diner is great for socialising with its breakfast bar separating the cooking space and the dining area and double doors to the rear garden. This home offers flexibility by having a study area between the kitchen and the living room, allowing to separate work life from home life.”

Take a closer look.