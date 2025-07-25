We tour the impressive 4-bed Sunderland home with traditional features and a quaint courtyard

By Adriana Amor
Published 25th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

Discover a charming Sunderland home featuring a quaint courtyard and traditional architecture.

The impressive terraced home is located the desirable Grangetown area of Sunderland and is on the market for offers over £190,000 with Pattinson Estate Agents.

The gorgeous home combines classic charm with modern conveniences, making it perfect for families or anyone looking to enjoy a generous living space.

The spacious property briefly comprises of a modern kitchen, dining room and large living room on the ground floor.

The first floor is home to four generous bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The charming property also has a quaint courtyard at the rear, providing a private outdoor space perfect for relaxation or gatherings.

For more information on the property, click here.

Scroll through for photos inside the lovely property:

