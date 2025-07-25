The impressive terraced home is located the desirable Grangetown area of Sunderland and is on the market for offers over £190,000 with Pattinson Estate Agents.
The gorgeous home combines classic charm with modern conveniences, making it perfect for families or anyone looking to enjoy a generous living space.
The spacious property briefly comprises of a modern kitchen, dining room and large living room on the ground floor.
The first floor is home to four generous bedrooms and a family bathroom.
The charming property also has a quaint courtyard at the rear, providing a private outdoor space perfect for relaxation or gatherings.
For more information on the property, click here.
Scroll through for photos inside the lovely property:
