The impressive terraced home is located the desirable Grangetown area of Sunderland and is on the market for offers over £190,000 with Pattinson Estate Agents.

The gorgeous home combines classic charm with modern conveniences, making it perfect for families or anyone looking to enjoy a generous living space.

The spacious property briefly comprises of a modern kitchen, dining room and large living room on the ground floor.

The first floor is home to four generous bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The charming property also has a quaint courtyard at the rear, providing a private outdoor space perfect for relaxation or gatherings.

For more information on the property, click here.

Scroll through for photos inside the lovely property:

1 . Hunter Terrace, Grangetown, Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, SR2 8SD Pattinson Estate Agents Photo Sales

2 . Hunter Terrace, Grangetown, Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, SR2 8SD Pattinson Estate Agents Photo Sales

3 . Hunter Terrace, Grangetown, Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, SR2 8SD Pattinson Estate Agents Photo Sales

4 . Hunter Terrace, Grangetown, Sunderland, Tyne and Wear, SR2 8SD Pattinson Estate Agents Photo Sales