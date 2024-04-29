Sunderland gardeners can win prizes in Gentoo’s annual competition
Housing association Gentoo is giving keen gardeners across Wearside the chance to win prizes in its eighth annual gardening competition.
The competition encourages Gentoo customers, community groups and local schools to show off their green fingered talents and share their green spaces.
The competition has two categories, which are best overall garden and best community / school garden.
The judges will choose a winning garden that improves the appearance of the local neighbourhood and showcases the hard work of green-fingered customers, schools and community groups.
Chris Roberts, director of Customer at Gentoo said: “At Gentoo, we want to recognise customers and residents who take pride in their neighbourhood and local community.
Our gardening competition has showcased many beautiful gardens over the years, and we encourage gardeners of all abilities to apply.”
Whether you’re a new gardener, experienced horticulturist or a local school or community group, the 2024 competition is open to you.
To enter the best garden category, you must be a Gentoo customer and you must have previously obtained permission for any work carried out in your garden.
All community groups and schools in Sunderland can enter the best community / school garden category.
The deadline for applications is Friday, June 14. Judging will take place in July and the winners will be announced shortly after.
You can apply to enter at www.gentoogroup.com/grow.
