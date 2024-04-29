Sunderland gardeners can win prizes in Gentoo’s annual competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Winners of the Best School Garden Award 2023, Farringdon Community Academy.

Housing association Gentoo is giving keen gardeners across Wearside the chance to win prizes in its eighth annual gardening competition.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The competition encourages Gentoo customers, community groups and local schools to show off their green fingered talents and share their green spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition has two categories, which are best overall garden and best community / school garden.

The judges will choose a winning garden that improves the appearance of the local neighbourhood and showcases the hard work of green-fingered customers, schools and community groups.

Chris Roberts, director of Customer at Gentoo said: “At Gentoo, we want to recognise customers and residents who take pride in their neighbourhood and local community.

Our gardening competition has showcased many beautiful gardens over the years, and we encourage gardeners of all abilities to apply.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you’re a new gardener, experienced horticulturist or a local school or community group, the 2024 competition is open to you.

To enter the best garden category, you must be a Gentoo customer and you must have previously obtained permission for any work carried out in your garden.

All community groups and schools in Sunderland can enter the best community / school garden category.

The deadline for applications is Friday, June 14. Judging will take place in July and the winners will be announced shortly after.