This impressive scene awaits you as you approach the outside of the building. | Dowen, Sunderland

I could picture myself in this 5-bed Sunderland gem of a house which is set over four floors!

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 14th Aug 2025, 20:00 BST

Take a look inside this beautiful mid-terraced house on Grange Crescent, Sunderland, featuring five bedrooms over four floors. Perfect for those looking for a spacious family home.

The stylish home is on the market with Dowen, Sunderland and is on sale for offers in the region of £429,950.

The listing on Rightmove says it “seamlessly combines elegant period features with high-end contemporary finishes, offering fantastic living space and timeless style throughout.

“Upon entering the property, you are welcomed by a grand entrance hallway with striking marble flooring, setting the tone for the quality that continues throughout the home.”

Let’s take a look inside.

1. Style from the moment you go inside

2. Two reception rooms

3. High end finishes

4. Stunning kitchen/diner

