The stylish home is on the market with Dowen, Sunderland and is on sale for offers in the region of £429,950.

The listing on Rightmove says it “seamlessly combines elegant period features with high-end contemporary finishes, offering fantastic living space and timeless style throughout.

“Upon entering the property, you are welcomed by a grand entrance hallway with striking marble flooring, setting the tone for the quality that continues throughout the home.”

Let’s take a look inside.

1 . Style from the moment you go inside Plenty of style in the grand entrance hallway which has marble flooring.

2 . Two reception rooms There are two reception rooms in this Grange Crescent house which offers wonderful living space.

3 . High end finishes High end comtemporary finishes greet you throughout this wonderful property.