The stylish home is on the market with Dowen, Sunderland and is on sale for offers in the region of £429,950.
The listing on Rightmove says it “seamlessly combines elegant period features with high-end contemporary finishes, offering fantastic living space and timeless style throughout.
“Upon entering the property, you are welcomed by a grand entrance hallway with striking marble flooring, setting the tone for the quality that continues throughout the home.”
Let’s take a look inside.
1. Style from the moment you go inside
Plenty of style in the grand entrance hallway which has marble flooring. | Dowen, Sunderland
2. Two reception rooms
There are two reception rooms in this Grange Crescent house which offers wonderful living space. | Dowen, Sunderland
3. High end finishes
High end comtemporary finishes greet you throughout this wonderful property. | Dowen, Sunderland
4. Stunning kitchen/diner
The stunning kitchen/diner area which is a showpiece part of the four-floor house in Grange Crescent. | Dowen, Sunderland