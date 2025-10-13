This Ashbrooke Road gem was originally a traditional cottage. Now it’s a ‘one-of-a-kind home that delivers both luxury and convenience in equal measure.’

It has been brought to the market by Bradley Hall, Sunderland and has a guide price of £1,475,000.

Its Rightmove listing says: “To the rear, the home opens into a spectacular four-storey extension with panoramic views over the surrounding cricket grounds. Every rear-facing room features bifold doors that lead to spacious terraces, perfect for relaxing or entertaining, and ideally positioned to capture the afternoon and evening sun.

“Mature trees and carefully planned landscaping provide a peaceful, private garden feel rarely found so close to the city. Ashbrooke Cottage has been thoughtfully designed for modern living, blending space, privacy, and quality in one of Sunderland’s most desirable neighbourhoods.”

Take a closer look.