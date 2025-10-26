Marketed by Michael Hodgson, Sunderland.placeholder image
Marketed by Michael Hodgson, Sunderland. | Michael Hodgson, Sunderland

It's stylish, it's contemporary and I had to have another peek at this Sunderland city centre apartment

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 26th Oct 2025, 15:00 GMT

I’m heading back to Sunderland city centre for a second virtual tour of a stylish apartment home which is truly impressive.

The 2-bed property is located on Fawcett Street within The Athenaeum Building which is a 19th Century historic building that was converted into six individual apartments with retail units below it.

Estate agents Michael Hodgson, Sunderland have brought the apartment to the market for £95,000 and its Rightmove listing says: “The apartment benefits from contemporary decor and will not fail to impress all who view. Viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate the lifestyle property on offer.”

It’s time for another look.

Marketed by Michael Hodgson, Sunderland.

1. Fawcett Street, City Centre

Marketed by Michael Hodgson, Sunderland. | Michael Hodgson, Sunderland

Photo Sales
Marketed by Michael Hodgson, Sunderland.

2. Fawcett Street, City Centre

Marketed by Michael Hodgson, Sunderland. | Michael Hodgson, Sunderland

Photo Sales
Marketed by Michael Hodgson, Sunderland.

3. Fawcett Street, City Centre

Marketed by Michael Hodgson, Sunderland. | Michael Hodgson, Sunderland

Photo Sales
Marketed by Michael Hodgson, Sunderland.

4. Fawcett Street, City Centre

Marketed by Michael Hodgson, Sunderland. | Michael Hodgson, Sunderland

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandProperty
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice