The 2-bed property is located on Fawcett Street within The Athenaeum Building which is a 19th Century historic building that was converted into six individual apartments with retail units below it.

Estate agents Michael Hodgson, Sunderland have brought the apartment to the market for £95,000 and its Rightmove listing says: “The apartment benefits from contemporary decor and will not fail to impress all who view. Viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate the lifestyle property on offer.”