The 2-bed property is located on Fawcett Street within The Athenaeum Building which is a 19th Century historic building that was converted into six individual apartments with retail units below it.
Estate agents Michael Hodgson, Sunderland have brought the apartment to the market for £95,000 and its Rightmove listing says: “The apartment benefits from contemporary decor and will not fail to impress all who view. Viewing is highly recommended to fully appreciate the lifestyle property on offer.”
It’s time for another look.