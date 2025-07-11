We tour the charming 3-bed Sunderland £210k home with luscious garden and garage

Located in the highly sought-after Ashberry Grove, the beautiful semi-detached home is on the market for £210,000 with Hunters Sunderland.

The charming property briefly comprises of a spacious living room and kitchen on the ground floor.

The first floor is home to three generous bedrooms and the family bathroom.

The lovely property also boasts a garage and a picturesque garden, offering an ideal private retreat and a perfect setting for al fresco dining, family get-togethers, or simply enjoying a cup of tea on a sunny afternoon.

