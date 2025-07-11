We tour the charming 3-bed Sunderland £210k home with luscious garden and garage

By Adriana Amor
Published 11th Jul 2025, 18:00 BST

Explore this charming 3-bed Sunderland home with a luscious garden and garage, priced at £210k.

Located in the highly sought-after Ashberry Grove, the beautiful semi-detached home is on the market for £210,000 with Hunters Sunderland.

The charming property briefly comprises of a spacious living room and kitchen on the ground floor.

The first floor is home to three generous bedrooms and the family bathroom.

The lovely property also boasts a garage and a picturesque garden, offering an ideal private retreat and a perfect setting for al fresco dining, family get-togethers, or simply enjoying a cup of tea on a sunny afternoon.

For more information on the property, click here.

Scroll through for photos inside the spacious property.

Ashberry Grove, Sunderland

Hunters Sunderland

Ashberry Grove, Sunderland

Hunters Sunderland

Ashberry Grove, Sunderland

Hunters Sunderland

Ashberry Grove, Sunderland

Hunters Sunderland

