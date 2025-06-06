Located in Englemann Way, Chapelgarth, this gorgeous detached home is on the market for £544,995 with Stonebridge Homes.

The generously-sized Ashton boasts a double garage , alongside turfed gardens, boarded fencing, paved patios and paths, and an electric vehicle charging point.

The property briefly comprises of a spacious lounge, a large, open-plan kitchen/dining/ family room, garage, utility room and WC on the ground floor.

The first floor is home to five spacious bedrooms, including two en-suites and a family bathroom.

