Located in Englemann Way, Chapelgarth, this gorgeous detached home is on the market for £544,995 with Stonebridge Homes.
The generously-sized Ashton boasts a double garage , alongside turfed gardens, boarded fencing, paved patios and paths, and an electric vehicle charging point.
The property briefly comprises of a spacious lounge, a large, open-plan kitchen/dining/ family room, garage, utility room and WC on the ground floor.
Sign up for The Property Ladder newsletter, taking you through the keyhole of what’s on the UK market
The first floor is home to five spacious bedrooms, including two en-suites and a family bathroom.
For more information on the property, click here.
Scroll through for 25 beautiful properties inside the stunning property.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.