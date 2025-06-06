It's absolutely stunning! Inside the beautiful 5-bed Sunderland coastline home with gardens

By Adriana Amor
Published 6th Jun 2025, 14:06 BST

Discover the beauty of a stunning five-bed home situated on the Sunderland coastline, featuring exquisite gardens and breathtaking views.

Located in Englemann Way, Chapelgarth, this gorgeous detached home is on the market for £544,995 with Stonebridge Homes.

The generously-sized Ashton boasts a double garage , alongside turfed gardens, boarded fencing, paved patios and paths, and an electric vehicle charging point.

The property briefly comprises of a spacious lounge, a large, open-plan kitchen/dining/ family room, garage, utility room and WC on the ground floor.

The first floor is home to five spacious bedrooms, including two en-suites and a family bathroom.

For more information on the property, click here.

Scroll through for 25 beautiful properties inside the stunning property.

1. Chapelgarth, Sunderland, SR3 2NY

2. Chapelgarth, Sunderland, SR3 2NY

3. Chapelgarth, Sunderland, SR3 2NY

4. Chapelgarth, Sunderland, SR3 2NY

