New in Sunderland - this beautiful 4-bed home at Potters Hill which is stunning inside and out

By Chris Cordner

Published 10th Oct 2025, 15:00 BST

Four bedrooms, a private sunroom and open plan kitchen, There is so much to love about this house on a new Sunderland development.

The picturesque Potters Hill area is the setting for this property at The Meadows, Meadowsweet Lane and it comes to the market with Newbuilds, Leeds from £361,995.

Its Rightmove listing says: “This exciting new development combines luxurious modern living in a thriving Sunderland hotspot with an enchanting backdrop of natural green space and protected woodland.

“With quick and easy access to transport links as well as a diverse range of leisure activities on your doorstep, including lakes, parkland, sports centres, play areas and shopping facilities, you’ll have lots to look forward to whether at home or out and about.”

1. The Meadows, Meadowsweet Lane

2. The Meadows, Meadowsweet Lane

3. The Meadows, Meadowsweet Lane

4. The Meadows, Meadowsweet Lane

