The characterful maisonette occupies the top two floors of an imposing period home on Grange Crescent and is on the market for £169,950 with Peter Heron Residential Sales and Lettings.

The lovely property briefly comprises of two generous reception rooms, a modern kitchen, a half landing, a hallway and shower room on the ground floor.

The top floor is home two two spacious bedrooms, including one with a walk in dressing area.

Outside, the home boasts a shared garden to the front and to the rear a communal courtyard with decked area and roller shutter access door for off street parking.

For more information on the stunning property, click here.

Scroll through for photos inside the charming home:

1 . Grange Crescent, Ashbrooke, Sunderland Peter Heron Residential Sales and Lettings Photo Sales

2 . Grange Crescent, Ashbrooke, Sunderland Peter Heron Residential Sales and Lettings Photo Sales

3 . Grange Crescent, Ashbrooke, Sunderland Peter Heron Residential Sales and Lettings Photo Sales

4 . Grange Crescent, Ashbrooke, Sunderland Peter Heron Residential Sales and Lettings Photo Sales