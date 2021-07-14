Summer boost for Sunderland home owners

House prices rise

Average prices in the area rose by two per cent, according to Land Registry figures – contributing to the longer-term trend, which has seen property values achieve 8.7% annual growth.

The average Sunderland house price in May was £127,857 – with values rising by £10,000 over the last year.

The figures show owners of flats saw the biggest improvement in property prices in Sunderland in May – values increased by 2.6%, to an average of £80,997, a rise over the year of 7.4%.

Detached house values rose by 2.5% over the month – up 9.5% annually to an average of £237,045.

The value of a semi-detached increased by 1.5% in May – up 7.9% annually to an average of £131,203.

Terraced home values increased by 2% over the month, to an average of £104,612 – up 9.4% annually.

First-time buyers in Sunderland spent an average of £111,400 on their property – £8,800 more than a year ago, and £13,500 more than in May 2016.

Buyers paid 10.7% less than the average price in the North East (£143,000) in May for a property in Sunderland.

Across the region, average property prices are low compared to those across the UK, where the average cost is now £255,000.

The most expensive properties in the North East were in North Tyneside – £177,000 on average.