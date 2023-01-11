Sublime four-bed Cleadon family home with immaculate modern interior on the market for double the average UK house price
This glorious home sits on an exclusive modern development.
By Jack Marshall
6 hours ago
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 2:06pm
On the market for £560,000 with Alfred Pallas, this four-bed detached Cleadon home features an impressive facade to immediately catch the eye, a gorgeous modern kitchen leading through to a dining area and airy conservatory, a cosy family lounge, spacious bedrooms, and a garden with decked area. Take a look around...
Page 1 of 3