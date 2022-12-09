Stylish four-bed detached Houghton-le-Spring home with putting green yours for eye-catching price
This understated home is the peak of modern convenience.
By Jack Marshall
7 hours ago
On the market for offers in excess of £300,000 with Sarah Mains Estates, this charming four-bed detached Houghton-le-Spring home is versatile and stylish, with two reception rooms, a double garage, a fantastic dining kitchen, and a garden with its own putting green as well as views over nearby forest. Take a look around...
