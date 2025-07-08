Stylish apartment in converted Sunderland school building hits the market

Formerly part of Sunderland High School, Cuthbert’s Hall dates back to the late 1800s and is a fine example of period architecture in the city.
Sympathetically turned into apartments, it means homeowners get the high ceilings and large windows of a period property in a modern apartment.
Hitting the market this week, this property offers two bedrooms, a bathroom and a large open plan living and kitchen area.
Situated on Mowbray Road, it’s a short walk to the city centre and has two private parking bays, accessed via a secure gate.
It’s on the market with The Good Estate Agent for £195,000.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.