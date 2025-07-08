Stylish apartment in converted Sunderland school building hits the market

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 8th Jul 2025, 16:02 BST

A former Victorian school building houses some impressive apartments - and one has just hit the market.

Formerly part of Sunderland High School, Cuthbert’s Hall dates back to the late 1800s and is a fine example of period architecture in the city.

Sympathetically turned into apartments, it means homeowners get the high ceilings and large windows of a period property in a modern apartment.

Hitting the market this week, this property offers two bedrooms, a bathroom and a large open plan living and kitchen area.

Situated on Mowbray Road, it’s a short walk to the city centre and has two private parking bays, accessed via a secure gate.

It’s on the market with The Good Estate Agent for £195,000.

Here’s a look around:

