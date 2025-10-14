Marketed by Yopa, Scotland & The North.placeholder image
Marketed by Yopa, Scotland & The North. | Yopa, Scotland & The North

Stunning views await from this jewel of a Sunderland home with a balcony - take a virtual tour with me

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 14th Oct 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 14th Oct 2025, 16:45 BST

Peaceful strolls, views from the balcony, and a south-westerly facing garden - all of this and more awaits the buyer of this 4-bed Sunderland home.

The deceptively spacious detached house in Grasmoor View is on the market for offers over £260,000 with estate agents Yopa, Scotland & The North.

Its Rightmove listing says: “Whether you're looking for peaceful outdoor strolls, great educational options, or everyday essentials within reach, Grasmoor View is a wonderful place to call home.”

It’s time for a closer look.

Marketed by Yopa, Scotland & The North.

1. Grasmoor View, Sunderland

Marketed by Yopa, Scotland & The North. | Yopa, Scotland & The North

Photo Sales
Marketed by Yopa, Scotland & The North.

2. Grasmoor View, Sunderland

Marketed by Yopa, Scotland & The North. | Yopa, Scotland & The North

Photo Sales
Marketed by Yopa, Scotland & The North.

3. Grasmoor View, Sunderland

Marketed by Yopa, Scotland & The North. | Yopa, Scotland & The North

Photo Sales
Marketed by Yopa, Scotland & The North.

4. Grasmoor View, Sunderland

Marketed by Yopa, Scotland & The North. | Yopa, Scotland & The North

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice