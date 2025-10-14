The deceptively spacious detached house in Grasmoor View is on the market for offers over £260,000 with estate agents Yopa, Scotland & The North.
Its Rightmove listing says: “Whether you're looking for peaceful outdoor strolls, great educational options, or everyday essentials within reach, Grasmoor View is a wonderful place to call home.”
It’s time for a closer look.
1. Grasmoor View, Sunderland
Marketed by Yopa, Scotland & The North. | Yopa, Scotland & The North
2. Grasmoor View, Sunderland
Marketed by Yopa, Scotland & The North. | Yopa, Scotland & The North
3. Grasmoor View, Sunderland
Marketed by Yopa, Scotland & The North. | Yopa, Scotland & The North
4. Grasmoor View, Sunderland
Marketed by Yopa, Scotland & The North. | Yopa, Scotland & The North