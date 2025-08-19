One of the many incredible views from this 2-bed top floor apartment.placeholder image
Just wow! Have a look at the incredible views from this stunning Sunderland Marina apartment

By Chris Cordner

Published 19th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2025, 15:00 BST

This stunningly beautiful fifth floor apartment might just have some of the best views of Sunderland we have ever seen.

Take in the scenes from this 2-bed Wheatsheaf Court, North Haven, property which has just gone up for sale for £325,000 this week with Alfred Pallas, Fulwell estate agents.

Its Rightmove listing says: “Situated on this highly regarded modern sea-front and marina development at the mouth of the River Wear, a rare opportunity to purchase a beautifully presented fifth floor purpose-built luxury apartment with the benefit of stunning panoramic sea, coastal and river views from the private balcony and the various feature windows.”

Join us as we take a look inside.

A view to take your breath away, taken from the fifth floor luxury apartment.

1. Marina magic

A view to take your breath away, taken from the fifth floor luxury apartment. | Alfred Pallas, Fulwell

The open plan lounge and dining area is a joy to behold.

2. Inside the property

The open plan lounge and dining area is a joy to behold. | Alfred Pallas, Fulwell

The generously proportioned rooms are each attractively decorated.

3. Generously proportioned

The generously proportioned rooms are each attractively decorated. | Alfred Pallas, Fulwell

What a stunning view to enjoy as you relax in comfort in the Marina property.

4. Such an impressive scene

What a stunning view to enjoy as you relax in comfort in the Marina property. | Alfred Pallas, Fulwell

