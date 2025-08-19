Take in the scenes from this 2-bed Wheatsheaf Court, North Haven, property which has just gone up for sale for £325,000 this week with Alfred Pallas, Fulwell estate agents.

Its Rightmove listing says: “Situated on this highly regarded modern sea-front and marina development at the mouth of the River Wear, a rare opportunity to purchase a beautifully presented fifth floor purpose-built luxury apartment with the benefit of stunning panoramic sea, coastal and river views from the private balcony and the various feature windows.”