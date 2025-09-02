Just look at the first impression you get as you approach this wonderful property.placeholder image
Just look at the first impression you get as you approach this wonderful property. | Good Life Homes Sales and Lettings, Sunderland

It's a 10 out of 10 from me for this exceptional 2-bed Sunderland period home

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 2nd Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

Look no further if you are searching for a Sunderland apartment which exudes quality and sophistication.

You get it in abundance in this stunning 2-bed duplex home in Thornhill Gardens, Ashbrooke.

It comes to the market with an asking price of offers in the region of £174,995, courtesy of estate agents Good Life Homes Sales and Lettings, Sunderland.

The Rightmove listing says: “Good Life Homes are delighted to bring to the market a very special home in central Ashbrooke which exudes quality and sophistication, offering a unique conversion within a beautiful detached period home set over two floors linked by a wonderful spiral staircase.”

Take a closer look.

Carpet flooring is one of the features of the lounge which also has a bay window and loads of style.

1. Sheer class

Carpet flooring is one of the features of the lounge which also has a bay window and loads of style. | Good Life Homes Sales and Lettings, Sunderland

Photo Sales
The kitchen area which also includes a spiral staircase which leads to the first floor landing.

2. Kitchen and spiral staircase

The kitchen area which also includes a spiral staircase which leads to the first floor landing. | Good Life Homes Sales and Lettings, Sunderland

Photo Sales
Another view of the stylish lounge in the duplex which is in Thornhill Gardens.

3. Another view

Another view of the stylish lounge in the duplex which is in Thornhill Gardens. | Good Life Homes Sales and Lettings, Sunderland

Photo Sales
The many attractions in the kitchen area include wall and floor units, a built-in wine cooler and much more.

4. Built-in wine cooler

The many attractions in the kitchen area include wall and floor units, a built-in wine cooler and much more. | Good Life Homes Sales and Lettings, Sunderland

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sunderland
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice