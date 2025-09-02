You get it in abundance in this stunning 2-bed duplex home in Thornhill Gardens, Ashbrooke.

It comes to the market with an asking price of offers in the region of £174,995, courtesy of estate agents Good Life Homes Sales and Lettings, Sunderland.

The Rightmove listing says: “Good Life Homes are delighted to bring to the market a very special home in central Ashbrooke which exudes quality and sophistication, offering a unique conversion within a beautiful detached period home set over two floors linked by a wonderful spiral staircase.”

Take a closer look.

Sheer class Carpet flooring is one of the features of the lounge which also has a bay window and loads of style.

Kitchen and spiral staircase The kitchen area which also includes a spiral staircase which leads to the first floor landing.

Another view Another view of the stylish lounge in the duplex which is in Thornhill Gardens.

Built-in wine cooler The many attractions in the kitchen area include wall and floor units, a built-in wine cooler and much more.