Step inside quirky mews cottage on cobbled Sunderland lane

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 22nd Jul 2025, 16:04 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2025, 16:14 BST

It’s not often you find a mews cottage in Sunderland - and this one has plenty of character and charm.

Part of the Ashbrooke conservation area, you’ll find this this cute detached two-bedroom home tucked away down a private cobbled lane on Esplanade Mews with a gated entrance.

Location-wise, it’s a short walk to the city centre and a stone’s throw from Mowbray Park.

It’s been beautifully maintained inside, making the most of period features such as original beams.

Very much a turn key property, it has a stylish finish throughout its open plan kitchen / diner, two bedrooms and shower room.

It’s on the market with Northwood for £289,000 https://www.rightmove.co.uk/properties/164019752#/?channel=RES_BUY

Here’s a look around:

