Space struggle: Over a third of side hustlers say their business is taking over their homes

Brits are struggling with space in their homes, thanks to a boom in ‘side hustle’ business ventures, according to new research by Big Yellow Self Storage.

With three quarters (75%) of side hustlers or small business owners using their home for business and over a third (34%) of these reporting that their new side gig is taking over, and leaving little room for living and relaxing, it appears that what was once seen as an exciting hobby or money-maker, is now causing a space struggle. What’s more, 20 per cent of those who would like to start a side hustle one day say the worry about space puts them off.

In 2023 a whopping 3.7 million Brits ran a ‘side hustle’ - a small business alongside their main job - whether to make some extra cash, be their own boss, or perhaps have the opportunity to create something for themselves outside of the nine-to-five. Now in 2024, this number has increased to 5.9 million as even more get in on the side-hustle action, undoubtedly increasing the number of people experiencing a struggle for space because of their side gig.

Pure Vintage making use of its Big Yellow Storage Unit. Photo Credit: Big Yellow Self Storage

One of the most popular industries for small businesses in the UK is eCommerce and retail (such as selling items online on platforms like Vinted, Depop, Etsy, eBay and TikTok Shop, 10%).

As a result, those selling these items can find that their stock clutters up their space. Products including health and wellbeing items, such as vitamins and supplements (10%), artwork (7%), vintage / second hand clothing (7%), and collectors’ items (6%) – for example stamps, models/figurines and sporting memorabilia – were cited as the biggest potential ‘space stealers’ for side hustlers.

Alex Gilbert (pictured above) is the owner of Pure Vintage Clothing, a business which sources and supplies customers with quality streetwear. Speaking about his experience running his small business from his Big Yellow storage unit, Alex said: “When looking for somewhere to base my business when it got too big for me to keep at home, it was the flexibility of their units and the location of the store which drew me to Big Yellow. The security they provide is really important and having their staff on site to accept deliveries takes away a lot of stress and the need to be there 24/7.”

Just under a fifth (19%) of Brits with a small business or ‘side hustle’ cite that having enough space was a key challenge when starting out. Space is also a key concern for those looking to dip their toe into side hustling but have not yet started as 20 per cent of people who would like to start a side hustle one day say it is putting them off.

John Hunter - Chief Operating Officer, Big Yellow Group PLC says: “Britain is an innovative country, full of people looking to make money through launching their own small business or side hustle.

"We know that in all aspects of life, lack of space to work, live and relax can be stressful and so our mission is to help many side hustlers around the UK find space for their online stock - from vintage clothing and sports equipment to toys – Britons can have their homes back. With a range of storage sizes available, from a small garden shed size upwards, Big Yellow is a great local space option for side hustlers. Plus, our stores often have small business communities operating onsite so there is a supportive atmosphere for those starting out.“

With more than one in ten (15%) of small business owners already using a storage facility, such as Big Yellow, for their side hustle, Big Yellow are already helping business savvy Brits to grow their enterprises. And it’s not just about storing stock. These storage spaces are also used by online sellers and side hustlers for their labelling, packaging and distribution and are also ideal for their product photo shoots for online selling. What’s more, the Big Yellow store team are on hand to accept deliveries when the side hustlers aren’t around.

Learning the ropes in a new online venture can be a process of trial and error. With self storage, customers are able to start off with smaller units and can then transfer to a bigger unit should their enterprise grow and they need more space to store their stock.