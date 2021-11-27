Take a look around this Scandinavian inspired home in Sunderland.

See inside this stunning four-bed Scandinavian-styled cottage in Sunderland

The bespoke four bed property in Sunderland is on the market for £525,000.

By Georgina Cutler
Saturday, 27th November 2021, 5:00 am

Located within the Conservation Area of Silksworth Hall, this beautiful four bed detached property is on the market with Michael Hodgson for £525,000.

The Scandinavian inspired property has a gated private driveway and is set in stunning secluded grounds.

With stunning gardens, this home has everything you could wish for.

1. Four bed cottage, Silksworth Hall.

Cedar cottage is located within the Conservation Area of Silksworth Hall and is on the market for £525,000 with Michael Hodgson.

Photo: Michael Hodgson

2. Scandinavian feel

The cottage is open plan but with a cosy feel.

Photo: Michael Hodgson

3. Snug dining room

The dining room has a warm atmosphere which is perfect for small dinner parties.

Photo: Michael Hodgson

4. Stunning grounds

There is plenty of garden space at the rear of the cottage.

Photo: Michael Hodgson

Sunderland
