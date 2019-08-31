See inside this £1.2million mansion offering a taste of modern luxury
We all have fantasies about our dream home – and for those with modern tastes this could be the perfect property.
You might need to hold out for a lottery win though to move into this five-bedroom mansion house in Ramside Park, Durham. It’s on the market for £1.2million through Lincoln Miles Estates – and we have taken a look inside. Join us in peeking through the keyhole to see just what’s in store behind closed doors.