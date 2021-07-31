See inside this old pottery riverside Manor house in Sunderland on the market for £575,000
This eight bed home is complete with incredible views of the River Wear.
Saturday, 31st July 2021, 7:00 am
The detached manor house in North Hylton boasts beautiful riverside views along with two large fields and eight spacious bedrooms.
Located alongside the River Wear the property was built in the early 1700's and was the original home of the North Hylton Pottery which made the world renowned Maling pottery.
The spectacular home is currently on the market for £575,000.
Have a look inside in the gallery below.
