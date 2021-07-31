See this 8-bed old pottery house in Sunderland.

See inside this old pottery riverside Manor house in Sunderland on the market for £575,000

This eight bed home is complete with incredible views of the River Wear.

By Georgina Cutler
Saturday, 31st July 2021, 7:00 am

The detached manor house in North Hylton boasts beautiful riverside views along with two large fields and eight spacious bedrooms.

Located alongside the River Wear the property was built in the early 1700's and was the original home of the North Hylton Pottery which made the world renowned Maling pottery.

The spectacular home is currently on the market for £575,000.

Have a look inside in the gallery below.

1. Manor House Farm, North Hylton

This stunning eight bed house in located on the riverside.

Photo: Rightmove

2. Front door conservatory

The property is on the market for £575,000.

Photo: Rightmove

3. Grand living space

The Manor House was previously divided into three separate apartments but is now a single residence with considerable character and prestige that will appeal to anyone who requires a spacious family home.

Photo: Rightmove

4. Garden space

The outdoor space extends to approximately 13 acres and this includes a stretch of open grassland running adjacent to the river and broadly divided into two fields.

Photo: Rightmove

SunderlandRiver Wear
