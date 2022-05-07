See inside this incredible coastal property complete with stunning sea views on sale in Seaburn

Located on Whitburn Bents Road, just a stone’s throw away from Seaburn beach and a short drive to Whitburn, this impressive five bed property is a truly dream house.
The detached property boasts superb views over the sea front and a generous and versatile living space.
1. Five bed house, Whitburn Bents Road
This five bed property is located on Whitburn Bents Road and is on sale for £865,000 with Michael Hodgson.
Photo: Rightmove
2. Stunning
The living room has stunning sea views.
Photo: Rightmove
3. Modern
The kitchen/breakfast room has a range of bi-folding doors leading to the garden.
Photo: Rightmove
4. Seaside
The property boasts beautiful views of the coastline and beyond.
Photo: Rightmove