Take a look at this stunning five bed home on sale in Herrington.

See inside this huge five-bed home complete with hot tub on the market for £850,000 in Herrington

This stunning five bed property is home to a sauna and hot tub – as well as being located on the door step of Herrington Country Park.

By Georgina Cutler
Saturday, 19th March 2022, 6:00 am

Take a look at this family residence set within a semi rural location on Foxcover Lane, East Herrington in Sunderland.

The huge property is on sale for £850,000 with Paul Airey and comprises of three reception rooms, five bedrooms, self contained gymnasium and separate leisure suite with large sauna and hot tub.

See inside this beautiful home.

1. Five bed house, Foxcover Lane

Located on Foxcover Lane in East Herrington, this five bed house is on the market with Paul Airey for £850,000.

2. Grand

The property boasts a modern yet traditional feel.

3. Spacious

The conservatory would be great for summer parties.

4. Hot tub

The property has a private hot tub and sauna - what more could you want!

