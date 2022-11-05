News you can trust since 1873
Take a look inside this stunning home on sale in Sunderland.

See inside this grand six bed home on sale for more than £800,000 in Sunderland

This incredible six bed property, complete with huge grounds, is on the market for £845,000 in Sunderland.

By Georgina Cutler
3 minutes ago

Located on Burdon Hall development, Sunderland, this stunning six bed property is on sale for £845,000 with Michael Hodgson.

The property is accessed via electric gates and is one of only four properties on the development.

To the rear of the property there is even a beautiful lawned garden with trees and shrubs, garden pond, shed as well as a summer house.

Take a look inside.

1. Six bed house, Sunderland

This six bed detached house is located on the development of Burdon Hall and is on the market for £845,000 with Michael Hodgson.

2. Bright

The kitchen has plenty of space for the whole family.

3. Beautiful

Externally the property is set on approximately 1/3 of an acre having a front paved driveway to access the garage.

4. Stylish

The kitchen has two sets of Bi folding door opening to the rear garden and opening to the living area.

