See inside this grand six bed home on sale for more than £800,000 in Sunderland
This incredible six bed property, complete with huge grounds, is on the market for £845,000 in Sunderland.
Located on Burdon Hall development, Sunderland, this stunning six bed property is on sale for £845,000 with Michael Hodgson.
The property is accessed via electric gates and is one of only four properties on the development.
To the rear of the property there is even a beautiful lawned garden with trees and shrubs, garden pond, shed as well as a summer house.
Take a look inside.
