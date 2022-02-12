Take a look inside this £1.1 million house on sale in Sunderland.

See inside this grand four bed house on sale for £1.1 million in Sunderland

This stunning four bed home is complete with 3.4 acres of land and a golden bath.

By Georgina Cutler
Saturday, 12th February 2022, 6:00 am

Located on Parkside Farm, Houghton, this four bed property is on the market for £1.1 million with Michael Hodgson.

The property boasts contemporary decor, luxury bathroom suites and a fantastic open plan kitchen.

It’s even complete with approximately 3.4 acres of land and detached double stable block – making the property an ideal equestrian home.

Take a look inside...

1. Parkside Farm, four bed house

This four bed property is located on Parkside Farm, Houghton-le-Spring and is on the market for £1,100,000 with Michael Hodgson.

2. Modern

The house boasts an open plan kitchen.

3. Golden

This four bed home features luxury bathroom suites.

4. Huge grounds

The property is set on approximately 3.4 acres and offers impressive open aspects with a detached garage, detached double stable block and large patio.

