See inside this grand five bed Washington house on the market for £875,000

Located in Great Usworth, Washington this five bedroom home has a wonderful balance of character features and modern contemporary additions.
The stone built detached residence is host to a huge rear garden complete with timber garden house with fire pit, bar area and windows overlooking the gardens.
Take a look inside this grand home.
1. School House, Great Usworth
This five bed house is located Great Usworth and is on the market with Fine and Country for £875,000.
Photo: Rightmove
2. Modern
The formal lounge is a superb and spacious reception room with a vaulted ceiling and an open fire.
Photo: Rightmove
3. Garden room
This amazing space is fantastic for entertaining guests and for family gatherings.
Photo: Rightmove
4. Elegant
The stylish kitchen offers a central island with breakfast bar.
Photo: Rightmove