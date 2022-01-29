Take a look inside this five bed Washington home on sale for £875,000.

See inside this grand five bed Washington house on the market for £875,000

This beautiful five bedroom house in Washington is complete with its own garden room and stunning grounds.

By Georgina Cutler
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 6:00 am

Located in Great Usworth, Washington this five bedroom home has a wonderful balance of character features and modern contemporary additions.

The stone built detached residence is host to a huge rear garden complete with timber garden house with fire pit, bar area and windows overlooking the gardens.

Take a look inside this grand home.

1. School House, Great Usworth

This five bed house is located Great Usworth and is on the market with Fine and Country for £875,000.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

2. Modern

The formal lounge is a superb and spacious reception room with a vaulted ceiling and an open fire.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

3. Garden room

This amazing space is fantastic for entertaining guests and for family gatherings.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

4. Elegant

The stylish kitchen offers a central island with breakfast bar.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Washington
Next Page
Page 1 of 3