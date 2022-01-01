Take a look inside this former windmill on sale in West Boldon.

See inside this breathtaking former windmill conversion on sale for £574,950 in West Boldon

This Grade II Listed three-bed property is on sale in West Boldon – and it even has its own bar.

By Georgina Cutler
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 9:00 am

Located on Mansfield Court in West Boldon, this three bed property oozes style and historic charm and it’s on the market for £574,950 with Paul Airey.

The Grade II Listed detached house offers a spacious dining room located in the original Mill and its own bar.

This unique property is a dream home, take a look inside.

1. Three bed house, Mansfield Court

This three bed former windmill is located on Mansfield Court in West Boldon and is on the market for £574,950 with Paul Airey.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

2. Cosy lounge

This unique property is located within the historic village of West Boldon.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

3. Home bar

The former double garage has been converted into a home bar, providing an ideal space to entertain.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales

4. Stone walls

This stunning home is accessed via oak panelled doors which open to reveal an Entrance Hall.

Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2