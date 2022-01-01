See inside this breathtaking former windmill conversion on sale for £574,950 in West Boldon

Located on Mansfield Court in West Boldon, this three bed property oozes style and historic charm and it’s on the market for £574,950 with Paul Airey.
The Grade II Listed detached house offers a spacious dining room located in the original Mill and its own bar.
This unique property is a dream home, take a look inside.
1. Three bed house, Mansfield Court
2. Cosy lounge
This unique property is located within the historic village of West Boldon.
3. Home bar
The former double garage has been converted into a home bar, providing an ideal space to entertain.
4. Stone walls
This stunning home is accessed via oak panelled doors which open to reveal an Entrance Hall.
