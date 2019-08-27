See inside the show home at Sunderland's new Potters Hill development
A five-bedroom show home has been launched at Potters Hill as the major new housing development takes shape.
Miller Homes has launched the show home as part of the first phase of the landmark development, which is situated between Moorside and Hall Farm.
The Jura show home gives house hunters a glimpse into life at Miller Homes at Potters Hill, a 160-home development within the site which is proving popular with a third of homes sold since the launch.
Those looking to make their next move into this brand new community taking shape on the southern edge of Sunderland can choose from three, four and five-bedroom homes, with prices starting from £217,950.
Andrew Somerville, sales director at Miller Homes North East, said: “We’ve been blown away by how excited people are about the homes we are building at Potters Hill.
“During the show home’s opening weekend we welcomed around 50 families who couldn’t wait to see inside The Jura and find out more about life at the development. The location is great for those working at Doxford International Business Park which is just over a 10-minute walk away.”
Potters Hill will deliver more than 700 homes in total covering a 112-acre area.
Developers say the new area will provide plenty of green open spaces, soft landscaping and pathways to open up new walking routes for local people to enjoy.
Across the whole Potters Hill site, when it is fully developed, there will be 13.5 hectares of natural green space – the equivalent in area to over 18.2 full size football pitches.