See inside the seven most expensive properties for sale in Sunderland
Whether you’re looking for your dream home, or you’re just fantasising about it, these are some of the most luxurious properties up for sale in Sunderland.
Saturday, 10th July 2021, 5:00 am
We’ve been looking at the most expensive properties for sale in the Sunderland area to find the most luxurious across the region.
Ranging from a huge £1.2million to £799,999, these houses across the city are at the top end of the housing market.
These are seven of the most expensive houses on sale right now in Sunderland, as advertised by Rightmove.
Page 1 of 4