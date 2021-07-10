Take a look at the most expensive houses in Sunderland, according to Rightmove.

See inside the seven most expensive properties for sale in Sunderland

Whether you’re looking for your dream home, or you’re just fantasising about it, these are some of the most luxurious properties up for sale in Sunderland.

By Georgina Cutler
Saturday, 10th July 2021, 5:00 am

We’ve been looking at the most expensive properties for sale in the Sunderland area to find the most luxurious across the region.

Ranging from a huge £1.2million to £799,999, these houses across the city are at the top end of the housing market.

These are seven of the most expensive houses on sale right now in Sunderland, as advertised by Rightmove.

1. Six bed farmhouse, Chester Road

This six bed, farmhouse is located on Chester Road and is on the market with rare! From Sanderson Young for £1,200,00. This property is the most expensive on the market in Sunderland currently.

Photo: Rightmove

2. Grand conservatory

This stunning house has a beautiful conservatory with a scenic view.

Photo: Rightmove

3. Five bed house, Church Lane

This five bed, detached house is located on Church Lane in Whitburn and is on the market with Michael Hodgson for £999,999.

Photo: Rightmove

4. Stunning grounds

This Grade II Listed period house is 300 yards from the seafront and boasts a huge garden.

Photo: Rightmove

