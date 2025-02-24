A new house style has been unveiled at a major new housing development in Chapelgarth.

Inside the new show home | Miller Homes

The detached, four-bedroom Crosswood is one of 165, three to five-bedroom homes at Miller Homes North East’s Blakeney Green development and it’s the first time this particular style has been showcased in the region.

The developer says this double-fronted house, which is priced from £360,000 to £389,000, lends itself to those with growing families or who like to entertain, with a ground floor lounge and dedicated dining room along with a laundry room and generous family kitchen opening to the garden.

Upstairs, two of the four bedrooms are en-suite and one with a dressing room, providing the option of a suite for overnight guests.

Like the other properties on the development– which start from £320,000 – the Crosswood has been designed with a number of energy saving features.

The property is priced from £360,000 | Miller

These include external electric vehicle charging points, flue gas and wastewater heat recovery systems and solar PV diverters which divert excess electricity to the hot water cylinder.

The development offers a range of other housing styles, including the four-bedroom Skywood, and Kirkwood and five bedroom Denford and Grayford.

The houses all feature open plan kitchen and dining spaces with French doors leading to the garden, along with separate laundry rooms and flexible space for home working.

Blakeney Green is four miles from the centre of Sunderland and has the added appeal of having open countryside to the south and views of the coast to the east.

It also easy road access to both Durham and Newcastle as well as Sunderland.

Also on the doorstep is Doxford International Business Park, supermarkets, pharmacy, Post Office and leisure facilities.

Sales director Lauren Angus said the response so far to the Blakeney Green development has been “tremendous.”

She added: “Not only does it have a great variety of properties which make it suitable for everyone, but it is in a really great location.

“You have the region’s leading cities to the north and south, stunning beaches and a heritage coastline to the east and the Herrington Country Park and Rainton Meadows Nature Reserve to the west.”

For more information about Blakeney Green and other Miller Homes properties across the North East visit www.millerhomes.co.uk