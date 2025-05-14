See inside new community near Seaham that's part of national Government project
Work on the £250m Seaham Garden Village is forging ahead close to the Durham Heritage coastline on land off the A182.
Seaham Garden Village will comprise 1,500 new homes, including 750 affordable homes in a joint venture by Karbon Homes, Taylor Wimpey and Miller Homes.
Part of the Government’s national Garden Village initiative, the developments are designed around community and sustainability.
The Seaham Garden Village will also include a new primary school, as well as convenience retail and health and well-being facilities - with almost 50 per cent of the site given over to open spaces and landscaped areas.
And, on Saturday 24 and Sunday 25 May, Miller Homes North East is inviting first time buyers to come along and view some of the available properties.
An independent financial advisor will be on hand to answer any queries and provide advice on - and arrange mortgages – and there will be incentives for first time buyers who reserve their new home during the weekend.
Prospective buyers who stop by across the weekend will also benefit from increased offers including 5% deposit contributions and flooring packages included on selected properties.
Among the house styles available are the two-bedroom Newmont and three-bedroom Ingleton Hazelton, Calderton and Wilton.
The First Time Buyer event will take place between 10.30am and 5.30pm each day.