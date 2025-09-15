Seafront views await at South Lodge at South Cliff thanks to this two bedroom property which comes to the market with Bradley Hall, Sunderland.
It is for sale at £250,000 and its Rightmove listing says: “South Lodge occupies a prestigious position on the highly sought-after Roker sea front, offering an enviable lifestyle by the coast. The area perfectly balances seaside tranquillity with convenient access to urban amenities, featuring award-winning beaches ideal for dog walking, leisurely strolls, and family outings.”
Take a closer look at this Sunderland home by the sea.