Seafront views await if you buy this 'for sale' ground floor Roker apartment

By Chris Cordner

Published 15th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

Roker beach will be a short stroll away for the buyer who secures this well-presented ground floor apartment.

Seafront views await at South Lodge at South Cliff thanks to this two bedroom property which comes to the market with Bradley Hall, Sunderland.

It is for sale at £250,000 and its Rightmove listing says: “South Lodge occupies a prestigious position on the highly sought-after Roker sea front, offering an enviable lifestyle by the coast. The area perfectly balances seaside tranquillity with convenient access to urban amenities, featuring award-winning beaches ideal for dog walking, leisurely strolls, and family outings.”

Take a closer look at this Sunderland home by the sea.

1. Bathroom space

2. Ground floor

3. Seaside views

4. A space to relax

