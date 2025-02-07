From Jurgen Klopp’s spectacular Formby mansion and a uniquely-designed Accrington mansion, to a stunning London property near Buckingham Palace, a glorious Glasgow home, and a Grade I listed Oxford manor house, these are the most popular homes on Rightmove in 2024.

"From a luxurious former football manager's residence to a historic Grade I-listed Abbey, the most-viewed homes of the year reflect the wide-ranging dreams of home-hunters this year across Great Britain,” said Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s property expert. “Whether it's a property fit for royalty opposite Buckingham Palace, or a stunning family home, these remarkable listings showcase the unique charm and diversity of the UK housing market, offering something for everyone."

Spread across the nation, from Glasgow to London, take a peek inside some of the homes we've all been looking at most over the course of 2024....

1 . Rightmove: A home fit for a Premier League football manager. Sat in the prestigious enclave of Victoria Road, Freshfield, this extraordinary residence showcases what high performance living truly means. Previously home to Liverpool's celebrated manager Jurgen Klopp, this palatial home boasts a spectacular swimming pool complex that would rival any luxury spa. The separate entertainment building makes this the perfect spot for hosting gatherings, while the private grounds offer a peaceful retreat from the world. Freshfield (Credit: Berkeley Shaw Real Estate, Crosby)

