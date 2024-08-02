A new tool by home sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since early 2016 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located in the city.

The research shows the average house price in Sunderland is £156,182, and has increased by £31,234 (22.36%) over the last five years and £6,244 (3.79%) over the last 12 months.

The majority of house sales (354) were in the £100,000-£140,000 range.

1 . All Saints House, SR6 0DN The average property price here was £25,516, based on six sales | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Quayside House, SR1 2AY The average property price here was £30,000 based on three sales | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . King James Court, SR5 4PB The average property price here was £33,250, based on six sales | Google Maps Photo Sales

4 . Edgmond Court, SR2 0DY The average property price here was £33,250, based on three property prices | Google Maps Photo Sales