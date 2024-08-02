A new tool by home sales company Property Solvers tracked average sold price data from HM Land Registry since early 2016 to see where the highest and lowest-priced homes are located in the city.
The research shows the average house price in Sunderland is £156,182, and has increased by £31,234 (22.36%) over the last five years and £6,244 (3.79%) over the last 12 months.
The majority of house sales (354) were in the £100,000-£140,000 range.
1 / 3
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.