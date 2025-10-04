This contemporary detached house in Thornholme Road is ready to move into and comes to the market for offers over £665,000 with estate agents Bradley Hall, Sunderland.
Its Rightmove listing says: “This fantastic four-bedroom detached property has recently been renovated to the highest of standards, and its contemporary specification creates a luxury family home which is ready to move into.
“The house is located in the popular location of Thornhill, Sunderland which is close to the city centre, transport links and local amenities.”
Take a closer look.