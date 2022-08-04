Property firm announces raft of new appointments as it continues to grow

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bradley Hall said over the last three months, the company has taken on an abundance of new starters and has promoted three employees as it continues to invest in the North East.

Operating in the region for 34 years, the company says it is now one of the region’s most active property agencies, having recently topped the EGI North East lettings and occupational sales ranking during the second quarter of 2022.

Bradley Hall said it topped the rankings for all three North East counties included in the report – County Durham, Northumberland and Tyne & Wear – having closed 47 deals across the region from April to June.

L-R back: Nigel Goodrum, Darron Barker, Marc Pickering, David Catto, Joseph Cuthbert, Benjamin Riddle, Karolina Volkova L-R front: Sophie Swift, Tamsin Swann, Chloe Humphrys, Katie Kinchella, Paul Thompson

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The firm said this increased activity was a result of the company advising on a number of high-profile transactions during the period, leading to the company continuing to invest in the region as it looks to capitalise on the resurgance of the North East property market.

Neil Hart, group managing director at Bradley Hall, said: “I’m delighted to welcome all our new starters to the team and I’m pleased to be able to offer promotions to some of our existing employees.

“As a company, we pride ourselves on looking after our own, which is why – when you compare us to our industry peers - we have a much higher-than-average percentage of senior employees who have started in junior roles and risen through the ranks, from myself to our head of marketing, operations director and many others across the business.

“However, this would never have been possible were it not for the continual hard work and dedication of our staff that has enabled us to grow in such an organic, sustainable manner and I would like to thank everyone at the company for their fantastic efforts which have helped lift us to where we are today.

“It’s a hugely exciting time for everyone associated with Bradley Hall and I expect the business to keep growing and keep creating opportunities across the North East as we continue to expand.”

Katie Kinchella is one of the company’s recent senior hires, having joined as Bradley Hall’s Gosforth Office Manager from Rook Matthews Sayer in July.

She said: “I am thrilled to have been offered the opportunity to head up the Gosforth office of Bradley Hall, one of the most active agencies in the region.

“As demand for property across Newcastle and its surrounding areas continues to rise, demand for homes in leafy suburbs such as Gosforth is only going to continue growing.

“Situated just two and a half miles from Newcastle city centre and five and a half miles from Newcastle International Airport, it is ideally situated for commuters and families looking to achieve the perfect work-life balance.

“Easy access to public transport links also means it is only a short journey from the coast, countryside, and city centre and I’m excited to start working with the team at Bradley Hall to help others realise the potential of this beautiful part of the region.”

Bradley Hall said it also has a proven track record of recruiting and upskilling graduates by helping them undertake Assessment of Professional Competence (APC) courses to qualify as chartered surveyors and providing career progression opportunities. In fact, Group Managing Director Neil joined the company as a placement student before climbing the ladder to where he is today.

Olivia White is one of the latest recruits hoping to follow in his footsteps, having recently joined Bradley Hall’s graduate programme as a Graduate Building Surveyor after completing a degree in Building Surveying and Surveying Technology at Northumbria University.

“I’m delighted to have been offered the chance to join Bradley Hall’s graduate programme,” Olivia said. “It’s fantastic to have joined a company that offers genuine opportunities to climb the career ladder and prides itself on promoting from within. I’m looking forward to my future here and seeing where it takes me.”

The other appointments and promotions include:

Darron Barker, Principal Surveyor/ Valuation & Consultancy for the Valuation department, who joins from Connells Survey & Valuation.

Tamsin Swann, Property Management Surveyor for Property Management, who joins from Buxton Group.

David Catto, Commercial Agency Surveyor – Newcastle Commercial, who joins from Align property Partners.

Joseph Cuthbert, Graduate Surveyor for Valuation, who graduated from Newcastle University with a degree in Urban Planning and Green Infrastucture.

Lucy Mouter, Commercial Agency Surveyor for Newcastle Commercial, who joins from Keith Pattinson Estate Agents.

Paul Thompson, Property Inspector for Property Management.

Benjamin Riddle, Assistant Surveyor for Property Management.

Luke Overton, Graduate Building Surveyor for Building Surveying.

Josh Robinson, Graduate Surveyor, Leeds.

Chloe Humphrys, Junior Digital Executive, Newcastle.

Marc Pickering, Graduate Surveyor for Property Management and Durham Commercial, who recently completed a Masters at Northumbria University in Real Estate.

Sophie Swift, promoted to PR & Marketing Executive in the Marketing department.

Nigel Goodrum, promoted to Morpeth Office Manager.

Karolina Volkova, promoted to Property Executive in Gosforth.