Purplebricks says the property is 'priced to sell'Purplebricks says the property is 'priced to sell'
Purplebricks says the property is 'priced to sell' | purplebricks

'Priced to sell' - the Peterlee family home with summerhouse, bar and hot tub

Kevin Clark
By Kevin Clark

Reporter

Published 31st Aug 2024, 05:55 BST

This family home comes complete with its own summerhouse, featuring a bar and hot tub.

The three-bed semi in Peterlee’s Parsley Close has undergone thousands of pounds worth of upgrades.

Situated in a sought-after location, it within close proximity to local amenities, excellent transport links, and top-rated schools.

It is on the market with Purplebricks and ‘priced to sell’ at £250,000.

The entrance hall has a convenient ground floor toilet

1. Come on in

The entrance hall has a convenient ground floor toilet | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
The open-plan lounge area has a top-of-the-range media wall

2. Take a seat

The open-plan lounge area has a top-of-the-range media wall | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Patio from the rear garden flood the lounge with natural light

3. Bright and airy

Patio from the rear garden flood the lounge with natural light | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
The kitchen is equipped with new integrated appliances.

4. Serving up a treat

The kitchen is equipped with new integrated appliances. | Purplebricks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Peterlee

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.