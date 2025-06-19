Plans for new homes in Houghton-le-Spring submitted

An application for dozens of new homes in Houghton-le-Spring have been submitted by housebuilder Persimmon.

The plans for 58 new homes on Dairy Lane, Dubmire include 15% of homes being delivered either as affordable rent properties or sold at a market discount.

A mix of property types will be provided comprising 2,3 and 4-bedroom homes.

All homes on the new development would be fitted with EV chargers.

CGI image of what the new development will look like.

Persimmon will also make significant contributions to infrastructure and local amenities, with new community allotments earmarked for funding by the housebuilder.

Oliver Thompson, Land Director, Persimmon Durham, said: “We’re delighted to be moving forward with plans for new homes at Dairy Lane.

“This development will provide much-needed, high quality and sustainable new housing alongside investment in the local area.

“We look forward to working closely with the council and the community to take these plans forward.”