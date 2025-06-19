Plans for new homes in Houghton-le-Spring submitted

By Sean Eames
Contributor
Published 19th Jun 2025, 16:58 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 12:31 BST
placeholder image
An application for dozens of new homes in Houghton-le-Spring have been submitted by housebuilder Persimmon.

The plans for 58 new homes on Dairy Lane, Dubmire include 15% of homes being delivered either as affordable rent properties or sold at a market discount.

Most Popular

A mix of property types will be provided comprising 2,3 and 4-bedroom homes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

All homes on the new development would be fitted with EV chargers.

CGI image of what the new development will look like.placeholder image
CGI image of what the new development will look like.

Persimmon will also make significant contributions to infrastructure and local amenities, with new community allotments earmarked for funding by the housebuilder.

Oliver Thompson, Land Director, Persimmon Durham, said: “We’re delighted to be moving forward with plans for new homes at Dairy Lane.

“This development will provide much-needed, high quality and sustainable new housing alongside investment in the local area.

“We look forward to working closely with the council and the community to take these plans forward.”

Related topics:MetroProperty
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice