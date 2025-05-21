Picture perfect home with all the mod cons hits the market - and there's no chain

Situated in the Primrose Hill development in Bournmoor, near Houghton, there’s much to admire about this property from its twin balconies to the Italian porcelain and granite used in its redesign - and it has an ideal location for commuters.

With around 3,100SqFt of living space over five bedrooms and four bathrooms, there’s also plenty of space for cars with a triple garage and large drive.

The new owners can look forward to all the mod cons, including a multi zone heating system that is a combination of underfloor and traditional radiators controlled by a Nest system that independently controls each floor, wired CAT6 WiFi ports in every room, a smart Yale alarm system, aluminium double glazed anthracite windows and doors throughout and more.

It’s on the market with Your Move Chris Stonock for £875,000 - and, as an added bonus, there’s no chain.

Here’s a look around:

1 . Ellesmere, Your Move, Chris Stonock Ellesmere, Your Move, Chris Stonock | Ellesmere, Your Move, Chris Stonock Photo Sales

2 . Ellesmere, Your Move, Chris Stonock Ellesmere, Your Move, Chris Stonock | Ellesmere, Your Move, Chris Stonock Photo Sales

3 . Ellesmere, Your Move, Chris Stonock Ellesmere, Your Move, Chris Stonock | Ellesmere, Your Move, Chris Stonock Photo Sales

4 . Ellesmere, Your Move, Chris Stonock Ellesmere, Your Move, Chris Stonock | Ellesmere, Your Move, Chris Stonock Photo Sales