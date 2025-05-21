Picture perfect home with all the mod cons hits the market - and there's no chain

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 21st May 2025, 16:26 BST

With its beautiful finish and fine attention detail, modern homes don’t come much better than this one which was rebuilt with great care by the current owners.

Situated in the Primrose Hill development in Bournmoor, near Houghton, there’s much to admire about this property from its twin balconies to the Italian porcelain and granite used in its redesign - and it has an ideal location for commuters.

With around 3,100SqFt of living space over five bedrooms and four bathrooms, there’s also plenty of space for cars with a triple garage and large drive.

The new owners can look forward to all the mod cons, including a multi zone heating system that is a combination of underfloor and traditional radiators controlled by a Nest system that independently controls each floor, wired CAT6 WiFi ports in every room, a smart Yale alarm system, aluminium double glazed anthracite windows and doors throughout and more.

It’s on the market with Your Move Chris Stonock for £875,000 - and, as an added bonus, there’s no chain.

Here’s a look around:

Ellesmere, Your Move, Chris Stonock

1. Ellesmere, Your Move, Chris Stonock

Ellesmere, Your Move, Chris Stonock | Ellesmere, Your Move, Chris Stonock

Photo Sales
Ellesmere, Your Move, Chris Stonock

2. Ellesmere, Your Move, Chris Stonock

Ellesmere, Your Move, Chris Stonock | Ellesmere, Your Move, Chris Stonock

Photo Sales
Ellesmere, Your Move, Chris Stonock

3. Ellesmere, Your Move, Chris Stonock

Ellesmere, Your Move, Chris Stonock | Ellesmere, Your Move, Chris Stonock

Photo Sales
Ellesmere, Your Move, Chris Stonock

4. Ellesmere, Your Move, Chris Stonock

Ellesmere, Your Move, Chris Stonock | Ellesmere, Your Move, Chris Stonock

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PropertySpaceCarsPortsYaleMetroProperty
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice