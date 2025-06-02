The five-bed Pinfold House on West Park Road in Cleadon is for sale for £1.2m.

Estate agents Michael Hodgson say it is a “a hidden gem of a home behind electric gates in this premier location”.

The Rightmove listing says: “Having been in the same family from construction, renovated and redesigned over the years to provide accommodation to meet the families' requirements, the time has come for the next family to occupy this prestigious property and mature private gardens.

“On offer are five bedrooms, four bathrooms and three reception rooms, all beautifully appointed, with the hub of the home being a superb kitchen diner with island unit and West aspect over the tranquil and landscaped gardens.

“There is a double garage and drive parking for multiple vehicles, all hidden from view with the magnificent gardens extending into a flower and vegetable garden.

“A wonderful opportunity, hidden in the heart of this sought after village and not to be missed.”

Take a look inside...