A look at the entrance area of the property which dates back to the 1800s. | Bradley Hall, Durham

Another look at this stunning Old Burdon 4-bed jewel in a converted mill

By Chris Cordner

Published 13th Sep 2025, 15:00 BST

We could not resist a return visit to this stunner of a property which has gone on the market, not far from Sunderland.

This truly unique home, which dates back to the 1800s, has a guide price of £750,000 and is on the market with estate agents Bradley Hall, Durham.

The Rightmove listing says: “The Mill House, set within the charming hamlet of Old Burdon, is a truly unique character home dating back to the 1800s. Once an old working mill, the

Inside the Mill House which is set within the hamlet of Old Burdon.

The property was converted in the 1990s but it has kept its original style.

Original beams are one of the excellent features in this outstanding home.

The kitchen area which has solid wood cabinets and lots of storage space.

