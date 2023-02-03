North East’s finest: sumptuous four-bed Morpeth mansion with sprawling garden hits the market for eye-catching price
This is one of the North East’s finest homes.
By Jack Marshall
16 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 8:54am
On the market for £1.2m with Finest Properties, this gorgeous Morpeth mansion dates back to the 1930s, boasting a modern finish, brick fireplaces and wood-burners, formal reception rooms, an open-plan kitchen, spacious bedrooms, a one-bed annexe finished to a high standard, a double garage, and well-maintained gardens extending to 1.18 acres featuring a kids’ climbing frame. Take a look around...
