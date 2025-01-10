New Homes Get the Go Ahead in County Durham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Durham County Councillors have unanimously voted to approve the development of 170 new homes in the town of Consett.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the Council’s planning committee approved the application from housebuilder Persimmon for 170 new homes in the Templetown area of the town.

17 houses will be provided as First Homes or sold at discount to market value.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A mix of 2 to 5-bedroom homes, including terraced, semi-detached and detached properties will be provided.

CGI of the development

The designs will reflect the area’s local heritage with a contemporary design style unique to the town.

Persimmon will provide over £970,000 in section 106 contributions, including over £530,000 to local secondary education and £82,000 to local healthcare.

A 1.8km network of new pedestrian and cycle links will be provided, and homes will come equipped with EV charging points and PV panels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A children’s play area will be provided on the site, alongside significant public open space which is equivalent to 8 football pitches.

CGI of the development

Persimmon have agreed to install a heritage trail on the site through the provision of a number of interpretation boards, detailing the areas rich local history.

Adam McVickers, Land & Planning Managerat Persimmon Durham, said: “We are pleased that Durham Council has approved these plans for 170 much-needed high quality homes.

“This development will provide a range of energy efficient homes suitable for first-time buyers, families and downsizers alike at prices people can afford.”