New Homes Get the Go Ahead in County Durham
Members of the Council’s planning committee approved the application from housebuilder Persimmon for 170 new homes in the Templetown area of the town.
17 houses will be provided as First Homes or sold at discount to market value.
A mix of 2 to 5-bedroom homes, including terraced, semi-detached and detached properties will be provided.
The designs will reflect the area’s local heritage with a contemporary design style unique to the town.
Persimmon will provide over £970,000 in section 106 contributions, including over £530,000 to local secondary education and £82,000 to local healthcare.
A 1.8km network of new pedestrian and cycle links will be provided, and homes will come equipped with EV charging points and PV panels.
A children’s play area will be provided on the site, alongside significant public open space which is equivalent to 8 football pitches.
Persimmon have agreed to install a heritage trail on the site through the provision of a number of interpretation boards, detailing the areas rich local history.
Adam McVickers, Land & Planning Managerat Persimmon Durham, said: “We are pleased that Durham Council has approved these plans for 170 much-needed high quality homes.
“This development will provide a range of energy efficient homes suitable for first-time buyers, families and downsizers alike at prices people can afford.”