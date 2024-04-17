Planter Folding Table & Bistro.

To celebrate the arrival of spring, Morrisons is on hand to help kit out outdoor spaces with a brand-new furniture range at value-driven prices.

Whether it’s a hanging egg chair to relax in, or a pizza oven to host family and friends, customers can discover a whole collection of garden furniture with prices starting from just £15.

Hanging Egg Chair

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

13 Inch Pellet Pizza Oven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The most coveted garden furniture of them all, the penchant for hanging chairs is back as Morrisons brings back its sell-

out hanging egg chair for spring. £150

Planter Folding Table and Bistro Chairs

Bring a new life to your patio or deck with this table and chairs set. With its square tabletop and folding chairs, this set is perfect way to

Pizza Paddle.j

enjoy a café style experience right outside of your door. £120

Monochrome Leaf Outdoor Rug

This outdoor rug will soften your outdoor dining area, making it a relaxing space for both you and your guests. £15.00 Available now

13 inch Pellet Pizza Oven

Hanging Egg Chair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether you're making a pizza yourself or cheating with a delicious shop bought version, enjoy that stone baked taste every time this summer with the Morrisons Wood Pellet fuelled Pizza Oven. £100 Available now

Pizza Paddle