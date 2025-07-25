More than 750 Sunderland homes in line for improvements this year

More than 750 homes across Sunderland will benefit from the installation of new bathrooms, kitchens and full electrical rewire work.

On site in Mill Hill:( L-R) L-R) Simon Watson, Operations Director at RE:GEN, Peter Akers, Director of Asset and Sustainability at Gentoo, Andrew Harrow, Framework Manager at Esh Construction, David Summers, Assistant Director - Planned Investment and Commercial at Gentoo, Lisa Coverdale, Head of Customer Experience at PHS. | Submitted

Work has already started on the improvements, with Mill Hill properties among the first to benefit, after Gentoo announced its ‘Gentogether’ partnership earlier this year, with this being the first of the internal modernisation contracts to take place under the scheme.

The £170 million contract was awarded to PHS Solutions, Esh Construction and RE:GEN Group and will see partners join together to deliver improvement work to thousands of homes across Sunderland over 10 years.

Esh Construction are set to deliver work to more than 300 homes across South Sunderland, RE:GEN Group will work on more than 300 homes across Houghton and Hetton and have begun work this month.

PHS will deliver work to over 190 homes across various areas in Sunderland, including Washington and are set to begin in August.

Gentoo colleagues, alongside the Gentogether partners, are holding a number of customer engagement events, inviting customers along to ask any questions about the work taking place in their home and to see colour samples.

As part of the work, customers can choose their own colours and designs for kitchen worktops, flooring and bathroom wall boards.

Peter Akers, Director of Asset and Sustainability at Gentoo said: “I’m delighted to announce work has now begun to modernise hundreds of our customers’ homes across Sunderland.

“The start of this programme also marks the beginning of our Gentogether partnership, working together with our partners to not only deliver high quality improvement work, but also deliver high quality customer service alongside trusted partners who share our customer focused values.”

Andrew Harrow, Framework Manager at Esh Construction said: “We’re proud to now be on site delivering this transformative home modernisation programme for Gentoo. The start of work across Sunderland is an exciting milestone in a 10-year investment that will bring long-term improvements to homes in the city and the wider Wearside area.

“Having been appointed to deliver these essential upgrades, we are fully focused on providing high-quality, resident-focused improvements that raise living standards and support thriving communities.”

Mark Kearney, Solutions Director at PHS said: “We are proud to be working in close partnership with Gentoo to deliver internal modernisations to their homes across the city.

“This collaboration and the 10 year intent of the partnership will not only help facilitate real regeneration of the homes but provide wider employment and social opportunities to leave a lasting legacy in the community”

Simon Watson, Operations Director at RE:GEN said: “We’re proud to play a key role in the Gentogether partnership and begin work in homes across Houghton and Hetton.

“This is an initiative we are extremely proud of, investing in communities for the long term. We look forward to meeting a lot of the residents at the upcoming events.”