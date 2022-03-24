More than 1,100 homes on Sunderland's Pennywell estate to be modernised in £19million scheme

Tenants living in Pennywell will be given improvements including new roofs to their homes and outbuildings, new front door canopies, double glazing, loft insulation and new front garden fences.

The £19million programme will take place over a three-year period.

An aerial view of Sunderland's Pennywell estate.

Gentoo says the work will mean the properties will require less energy to heat or run in future.

On top of the work on the homes, more than 30 pieces of unused land on the estate are to be tidied and landscaped to improve its overall appearance.