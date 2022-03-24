More than 1,100 homes on Sunderland's Pennywell estate to be modernised in £19million scheme
More than 1,100 homes on a Sunderland estate are set for major modernisation works.
By Echo Newsroom
Thursday, 24th March 2022, 12:14 pm
Tenants living in Pennywell will be given improvements including new roofs to their homes and outbuildings, new front door canopies, double glazing, loft insulation and new front garden fences.
The £19million programme will take place over a three-year period.
Read More
Read MoreTake a look inside the new Sunderland hi-tech affordable homes available for ren...
Gentoo says the work will mean the properties will require less energy to heat or run in future.
On top of the work on the homes, more than 30 pieces of unused land on the estate are to be tidied and landscaped to improve its overall appearance.
The scheme is due to start in October 2022, with work completed in 2024.