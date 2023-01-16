News you can trust since 1873
Magnificent five-bed Hall Farm family home with sleek modern finish hits the market for eye-catching price

This clean-cut home is glorious.

By Jack Marshall
4 minutes ago
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 2:44pm

On the market for offers in excess of £500,000 with JW Wood, this magnificent five-bed detached Sunderland family home features a modern open-plan design, a gorgeous kitchen and dining area, an impressive main bedroom with dressing area and en suite, a spacious rear garden, and a double garage. Take a look around...

