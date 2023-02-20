Luxury six-bed cul-de-sac Tunstall family home with three reception rooms and wonderful garden hits the market
This home is described as ‘an exciting addition to the luxury housing market.’
By Jack Marshall
13 minutes ago
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 12:46pm
On the market for £550,000 with Paul Airey, this vast, six-bed Tunstall home sits at the head of an executive cul-de-sac and features an open-plan ground floor with three reception rooms, a garden room, and a superb kitchen/utility, as well as six double bedrooms (two with en suites) and secluded rear gardens with patios and lawns. Take a look around...
