Look inside: Two houses for the price of one in the heart of beautiful Cleadon
Why have one house – when you can have two?
The Court forms part of Undercliff Hall, set within the heart of Cleadon, and comes complete with a one-bedroom cottage that was originally the Victorian gardener’s home, and would be ideal as a fourth bedroom or a teenage/granny flat.
Lovingly restored by the current owners, the house blends a unique twist of period features and charm whilst boasting luxury fittings and finishes.
Internally, the generous ground-floor living space is made up of a stunning entrance hall, with marble-tiled floor and under-floor heating.
This leads to the kitchen breakfast/family room with a range of floor and wall units, man-made granite worktops with matching splash backs, Belfast sink with mixer tap, SMEG range cooker with six-ring hob and extractor oven, integrated microwave, and free-standing American style fridge freezer.
The dining room has a window to the front and two windows to the rear, and a stunning parquet wood floor.
Two windows in the living room overlook the rear garden, and it boasts parquet wood floor, inset shelving to the alcove, and a feature fireplace with gas fire.
The sitting room has a parquet floor, inset fireplace, recessed spot lighting, inset storage cupboard and shelving to the alcove.
Bedroom one spans the full depth of the property, with a window overlooking the rear garden, an additional window to the front and side and a family bathroom en suite, with under-floor heating.
The second bedroom enjoys views over the garden via two windows to the rear and an additional window to the front. There is also an en suite bathroom.
Bedroom three has two windows to the rear elevation, a window to the front elevation, and en suite.
Outside, there is a large privately-owned gated front courtyard for parking. At the rear and side are extensive gardens with an abundance of plants, trees and shrubs in addition to a Victorian walled garden, containing the cottage.
The detached garden house has an open-plan living room and kitchen, with a shower room and toilet in addition to a first-floor mezzanine level, as well as its own private decking terrace.